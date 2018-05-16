Mississippi treasurer intends to run for attorney general

Multiple news outlets report that she briefly discussed her plans last week with a Republican women’s club. Her chief of staff, Michelle Williams, says Fitch, a Madison Republican, will make a more extensive announcement later.
Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is widely expected to run for governor in 2019 after four terms as the state’s top legal officer.
Republican state Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon recently said he will run for attorney general.
Fitch became an attorney in 1985 and began her career as a special assistant attorney general. She later became a bond attorney in private practice. In 2009, then-Gov. Haley Barbour appointed her as executive director of the Mississippi State Personnel Board.
