MRC names Employees of the Year

Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson has named its Employees of the Year for 2017.
Veronica Taylor of Pearl was named Clinical Services Employee of the Year. She serves as a physical therapist for the hospital’s Stroke Recovery Program.
Nickey Ray of Canton was named Support Services Employee of the Year. He serves as senior maintenance mechanic for the hospital.
Brad Kennedy of Mendenhall was named Clinical Services Employee of the Year for external campuses. He serves as a certified prosthetist at Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics’ Hattiesburg clinic.
Melinda Gehrett of Canton was named Support Services Employee of the Year for external campuses. She serves as office manager for Methodist Specialty Care Center.
MRC honored these employees at a banquet held at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson on April 10.
Methodist Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive inpatient medical rehabilitation programs for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, stroke and other neurological and orthopedic disorders.
MRC’s external campuses include Methodist Outpatient Therapy clinics in Flowood and Ridgeland, Methodist Specialty Care Center in Flowood, Methodist Pain and Spine Center in Flowood, and Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics clinics in Flowood, Meridian, Hattiesburg, Cleveland, Oxford and Monroe, La.
