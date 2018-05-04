Parker honored by community college association

The American Association for Women in Community Colleges selected Dr. Amanda Parker to receive its Women Under 40 award.

Parker is assistant vice president for Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County Operations. The award recognizes “movers and shakers” who are making a difference at the college where they serve.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition for doing the job that I love,” she said. “I am proud to serve the faculty and students in the community college system. Working at Pearl River Community College is a reward every day as we see the impact we have on the students. ”

She was nominated by Dr. Jana Causey, vice president for Forrest County Operations.

“She has been teaching for about 12 years, and her reputation precedes her,” Causey wrote in her nomination letter. “As her direct supervisor, I have witnessed an individual who is passionate and dedicated to her students as well as a great leader to our institution. Her student evaluations tout glowing remarks about her effective teaching and support to students.”

Parker holds degrees in biological sciences and biochemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi where she taught for a year in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Since coming to PRCC 10 years ago, she has been a science instructor and chair of the Health and Sciences Department at the Forrest County Center. As an instructor, she provided her students with many YouTube videos about anatomy and physiology, microbiology and biochemistry.

In her role as assistant vice president, she supervises department chairs and student services operations. In addition to her administrative duties, she teaches workout classes for students, faculty and staff, organizes and leads Zumbathons to raise money for student scholarships and volunteers as an advisor to Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Parker is a graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy and the PRCC Leadership Class. As part of the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2016, she organized a Special Needs Expo to connect area individuals with special needs and their caregivers to local and state organizations for help in achieving their maximum potential and attaining a rich quality of life.

Parker and her husband, Adam, have a daughter, Kara.