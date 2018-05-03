Petal Mayor Marx says he’s running for Mississippi governor

Hal Marx has been mayor of Petal since 2009, and has been an outspoken advocate of limiting the scope of government programs.

He says Thursday that leading city government, including going through two tornadoes, has prepared him to run for governor. Marx also says he considers himself an “underdog.”

The current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, is limited to two terms and cannot run again in 2019.

Republican Lt. Gov. Phil Bryant and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood are among the high-profile officials who have said they might run for governor.

The 50-year-old Marx previously worked as a high school social studies teacher. Before that, he was a reporter and managing editor of the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper.