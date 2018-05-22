PRAM Central shines at 2018 State Conference

Members of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Central Chapter took home the Professional Achievement Award, the Best in Show Award, three PRism awards, nine Award of Excellence recognitions and six Certificate of Merits at the recent State PRAM Conference. Lt. Christian Patterson, APR+M, public affairs director for the Mississippi Guard, won the Professional Achievement Award, which recognizes excellence in the field of public relations focusing on career accomplishments, professional achievements, accreditation/continuing education and community service. The Entergy Communications Department won two Prisms – PRAM’s highest honor – and Best in Show for its integrated social media program “Surviving the Social Storm: Entergy’s Response to Hurricane Harvey.” The Mississippi Department of Education also won a PRism. The Mississippi Department of Transportation won four of the nine Awards of Excellence – PRAM’s second highest honor. Other Award of Excellence winners included Jackson Academy (which won two), Methodist Rehabilitation Center, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the Woodward Hines Education Foundation. Certificate of Merits — the third highest honor — went to MDOT (three awards), the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (two awards) and Visit Mississippi of the Mississippi Development Authority took home one. PRAM Central member Matt Westerfield, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, was recognized for earning his Accreditation in Public Relations credential.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info