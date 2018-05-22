Stephen Huwe joins Butler Snow in Ridgeland

Butler Snow has announced that Stephen P. Huwe has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office, and will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group.
Most recently, Huwe was an Assistant Vice President and Legal Officer for a regional bank. Prior to that time, he practiced with a Jackson firm and handled product liability, personal injury, construction and commercial litigation matters. He currently serves as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate for the U.S. Air Force Reserves at Hurlburt Field, Fla.
Huwe is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and was a member of the Mississippi Law Journal and Journal of Space Law. He earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi College and was named an Army ROTC distinguished military graduate.
