Team Cleveland Awards Facade Grants

Team Cleveland Main Street has awarded twelve $500 matching facade grants with money raised from Cleveland Bites Food Festival.

This is the fourth year Team Cleveland has offered facade grants. This year, the following businesses have been awarded grants: Neysa’s Fireside Shop, KAT, Rosson Co., and Langston Insurance Agency/Nationwide. Between these four projects, over $14,000 worth of work is being or has been done to improve business facades.

Over the last three years, Team Cleveland has provided facade grants for: Hey Joe’s, Ten Twenty Four, Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, The Wishing Well, H Squared Ladies Wear, The Starving Musician, Airport Grocery, Mosquito Burrito, Mississippi Grounds, Studio 230, Heidi’s, and the Bolivar County Annex. Funds for the facade grant program are raised each year during Cleveland Bites Food Festival, which is an event held downtown that offers visitors a chance to try samples from area restaurants.

The Team Cleveland Facade Grant program is a competitive grant program and is open to all Team Cleveland members.