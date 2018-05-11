The First promotes Mit Cole

Mit Cole has been promoted to Senior Vice President in Private Banking for The First, A National Banking Association in Hattiesburg. He is the former President of the Jones County Market for The First in Laurel.

Cole, his wife Amber Taylor Cole, and their 15-month old daughter Vivian Ruth live in Ellisville and are members of First United Methodist Church.

He is a graduate of Louisiana State University where he was a four-year letterman in football and a member of the 2007-2008 National Championship Team.

He is a board member for The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation in Hattiesburg. Cole was active with the boards of The United Way of the Pine belt, The Laurel Kiwanis Club, American Heart walk – Jones County Chapter and the AEE.

Cole enjoys hunting and operating his small cattle farm in his spare time.