The First promotes Mit Cole

Mit Cole has been promoted to Senior Vice President in Private Banking for The First, A National Banking Association in Hattiesburg. He is the former President of the Jones County Market for The First in Laurel.
Cole, his wife Amber Taylor Cole, and their 15-month old daughter Vivian Ruth live in Ellisville and are members of First United Methodist Church.
He is a graduate of Louisiana State University where he was a four-year letterman in football and a member of the 2007-2008 National Championship Team.
He is a board member for The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation in Hattiesburg. Cole was active with the boards of The United Way of the Pine belt, The Laurel Kiwanis Club, American Heart walk – Jones County Chapter and the AEE.
Cole enjoys hunting and operating his small cattle farm in his spare time.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info