Tsai named Gold Strike president & COO

David Tsai has been named President & COO of Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. In this new role, Tsai will lead daily operations and provide strategic direction and leadership for the property.
Most recently, Tsai served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for Monte Carlo in Las Vegas. He also led the $550 million transformation of Monte Carlo to the new luxury hotels Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas. He joined the Company in 2007 and has served multiple leadership roles during his tenure such as SVP of Corporate Strategy & Analytics for MGM Resorts, VP of Strategic Development at ARIA, and Executive Director of Strategy & Development for CityCenter Group.
Tsai is from Miami, Florida. He has a master’s degree in Management Science and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. He also earned his Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
