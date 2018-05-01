UPDATED — U.S. Attorney charges Ridgeland man in $100 million Ponzi scheme

By TED CARTER

In a plea federal prosecutors indicated would later be changed to an admission of guilt, a 58-year-old Ridgeland man pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon in what could be Mississippi’s largest Ponzi scheme ever.

The U.S. Attorneys office in Jackson alleges Arthur Lamar Adams used fraudulently deeded timberland to bilk well over $100 million from hundreds of investors in Mississippi and elsewhere starting in 2011.Â

U.S. Magistrate Linda R. Anderson released Adams on $25,000 bond but ordered him confined to his home and under GPS monitoring, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

In an email after Tuesday’s hearing, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorneys Office said Anderson continued the hearing “for entry of guilty plea.” A date for the guilty plea hearing has not yet been scheduled, spokeswoman Shelia Wilbanks said.

A federal criminal information issued Tuesday says Adams set up a SEC-registered company, Madison Timber Properties, to solicit money from investors. Adams told investors they’d get returns of 12 percent to 13 percent for financing contracts to buy timber rights to be sold to lumber mills at a higher price, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release.

“However, neither Adams nor Madison Timber Properties had such timber rights or contracts with lumber mills, except in only a few instances,” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in the press statement.

Specifically, Hurst said, Adams devised a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting millions of dollars of funds under false pretenses, failing to use the investors’ funds as promised, and converting investors’ funds to Adams’s own benefit without the knowledge of the investors.”

Adams obtained “well in excess” of S100 million from more than 250 investors in at least 14 different states, Hurst alleged.

Adams perpetuated the Ponzi scheme by making payments due some investors from money solicited from other investors, federal authorities charge.

Hurst said that except for a few instances, Adams’ Madison Timber Properties never had timber rights or contracts with lumber mills.

Adams fraudulent contracts with investors most often came in the form of promissory notes on behalf of Madison Timber Properties to be paid at 12-13 percent interest rates over 12 to 13 months, authorities said.

Adams created false documents to mislead investors into believing that their investments were secured by sufficient collateral from which they could recover all or part of their investment in the event that Madison Timber Properties defaulted on the loans, Hurst alleged.

“Greed is not good,” Hurst said in his press statement. “Greed drove this individual to lie, cheat and steal from fellow Mississippians, and led him to prey upon others outside our state, simply to personally benefit himself. While this may be one of the largest Ponzi scheme ever committed in our state, our citizens can rest assured that these criminal actions by this defendant sadly affecting so many people will be met with swift and certain justice.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s office is urging investors in Madison Timber Properties to gather and retain any documents that they have concerning their investments with Madison Timber Properties or Adams. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be reaching out to identified victims shortly, Hurst said.

The FBI and the SEC are handling the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher is prosecuting the case.