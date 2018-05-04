Who’s Who Legal recognizes 10 Butler Snow attorneys

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal. Christy D. Jones has also been named to Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018, ranking third in the Americas by the publication in the categories of life sciences and product liability.
Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018 brings together the insight, expertise and wisdom of some of the world’s foremost lawyers and experts in a single book. Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018 includes individuals who received the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources this year.
The Butler Snow attorneys named to Who’s Who Legal include:
James C. Barton, Jr. – Product Liability, Birmingham, Ala.
William M. Gage – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.
Christy D. Jones – Litigation: Lawyers, Legal Life Sciences: Product Liability, Ridgeland, Miss.
Michael E. McWilliams – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.
Robert A. Miller – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.
Meade W. Mitchell – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.
Kurt G. Rademacher – Private Client: Lawyers, Singapore
Orlando R. Richmond, Sr. – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.
Martin A. Sosland – Legal Restructuring & Insolvency, Lawyers, Dallas, Tex.
Brad F. Westerfield – Private Client: Lawyers, London
Since 1996 Who’s Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law. In total, Who’s Who Legal features more than 24,000 of the world’s leading private practice lawyers and 2,500 consulting experts from more than 150 national jurisdictions. Who’s Who Legal prides itself on the integrity and authority of its findings. According to Who’s Who Legal, It is impossible to buy entry into the publication.
“We are proud of each of our attorneys recognized in this year’s Who’s Who Legal,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. “This group illustrates how accomplished our attorneys are in their respective specialties.
Who’s Who Legal is published by Law Business Research Limited. It is an independent London-based publishing group, which provides research, analysis and reports on the international legal services marketplace. Subscribers include leading international corporations, government agencies, law firms and individual private practitioners.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info