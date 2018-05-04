Who’s Who Legal recognizes 10 Butler Snow attorneys

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal. Christy D. Jones has also been named to Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018, ranking third in the Americas by the publication in the categories of life sciences and product liability.

Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018 brings together the insight, expertise and wisdom of some of the world’s foremost lawyers and experts in a single book. Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders 2018 includes individuals who received the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources this year.

The Butler Snow attorneys named to Who’s Who Legal include:

James C. Barton, Jr. – Product Liability, Birmingham, Ala.

William M. Gage – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.

Christy D. Jones – Litigation: Lawyers, Legal Life Sciences: Product Liability, Ridgeland, Miss.

Michael E. McWilliams – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.

Robert A. Miller – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.

Meade W. Mitchell – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.

Kurt G. Rademacher – Private Client: Lawyers, Singapore

Orlando R. Richmond, Sr. – Product Liability Defence, Ridgeland, Miss.

Martin A. Sosland – Legal Restructuring & Insolvency, Lawyers, Dallas, Tex.

Brad F. Westerfield – Private Client: Lawyers, London

Since 1996 Who’s Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law. In total, Who’s Who Legal features more than 24,000 of the world’s leading private practice lawyers and 2,500 consulting experts from more than 150 national jurisdictions. Who’s Who Legal prides itself on the integrity and authority of its findings. According to Who’s Who Legal, It is impossible to buy entry into the publication.

“We are proud of each of our attorneys recognized in this year’s Who’s Who Legal,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. “This group illustrates how accomplished our attorneys are in their respective specialties.

Who’s Who Legal is published by Law Business Research Limited. It is an independent London-based publishing group, which provides research, analysis and reports on the international legal services marketplace. Subscribers include leading international corporations, government agencies, law firms and individual private practitioners.