Wood products company to open plant in Mississippi, hire 50

Industrial Wood Products of Climax, North Carolina, announced Vicksburg location Wednesday — its first in Mississippi. In addition to remanufacturing lumber for shippers, the company plans to make pre-stained shiplap siding that will be sold in stores.
The company says the plant will help it better serve customers along the Gulf Coast and cut shipment times.
Industrial Wood Products is buying an existing building. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is loaning $200,000 for renovations. The city of Vicksburg is providing $20,000 in work to reduce water runoff.
Craft says the company declines to disclose how much it will pay workers.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info