$11.5 million Madison County distribution center announced 

By JACK WEATHERLY
The Fastenal Co. will build a $11.5 million istribution center in Madison County and expects to create 60 jobs over the next three years.
Fastenal provides companies with fasteners, tools and supplies needed to manufacture products, build structures and maintain facilities and equipment. The 129,000-square-foot Madison County distribution center, the company‘s 15th in North America, will be located off Sowell Road.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $350,000 for site preparations and $150,000 for private infrastructure. Madison County is providing $115,000 for public infrastructure and also is providing tax incentives.
“This project allows us to strengthen the distribution network, which in turn supports our branch and on-site network and ultimately supports our customer,” CEO Dan Florness of Winona, Minn.-based Fastenal, said in a release.
“Mississippi’s advantageous tax structure and logistical infrastructure coupled with Madison County’s appeal and its existing industries were key factors in Fastenal’s decision to locate in our state,” MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. said in the release.
Construction of the distribution center will begin this fall and is expected to be complete by fall of 2019.
Fastenal announced on May 25 plans to build a 90,000-square-foot office complex expansion in downtown Winona, with room for 400 to 600 employees, according to the Minneappolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Fastenal is traded on the NasdaqGS stock market. Its shares have ranged from $39.79 to $58.74 in the past 52 months. They closed Monday at $53.47, down 16 cents.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info