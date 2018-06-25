Adams and Reese recognized in BTI Consulting Group’s Brand Elite 2018

Adams and Reese has been included in the BTI Consulting Group’s Brand Elite 2018: Client Perceptions of the Best-Branded Law Firms.
For this annual publication, BTI conducted 686 interviews of corporate counsel at the world’s largest companies to solicit unbiased, direct feedback about the law firms they consider top-of-mind. BTI’s research unveiled a list of 334 law firms that corporate counsel recommend and consider first, provide value for the dollar, lead their markets and add value through technology or new services, among other traits BTI identifies as market-leading in brand perception and performance.
Adams and Reese has long received recognition in BTI publications, which are all based on feedback from corporate counsel.
