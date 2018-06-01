Adams and Reese’s Ogletree elected a Fellow in ACREL

Adams and Reese Jackson office partner Gee Ogletree has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL). Admission to the prestigious ACREL is by invitation only after a screening process with importance legal ability, experience, and high standards of professional and ethical conduct.

Ogletree joined Adams and Reese in 1997 as a founding member of the Jackson office and serves as the firm’s forestry team leader. He practices primarily in the areas of real estate, title insurance, economic development, forestry, natural resources, water, zoning, environmental and business matters.

Ogletree has published articles and spoken before bar, civic and public groups concerning real estate, title insurance, timber, water, agriculture issues and litigation. He also provides advice and title insurance services arising from the acquisition, development and financing of real property.

A 1977 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Ogletree earned his J.D. from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1980. He is active in the American Bar Association, having served on the Council of the Section of Environment, Energy and Resources, and having served two terms as chair of the Forest Resources Committee that included development of a forestry educational tool for classroom teaching. He is counsel for the Mississippi Forestry Association and the Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association, and also serves as an adjunct professor at Mississippi College School of Law, teaching real estate finance and development.