Angela Chatman named Employee of the Quarter at South Mississippi State Hospital

Angela Chatman was recently named South Mississippi State Hospital’s first quarter 2018 Employee of the Quarter. Chatman came to SMSH in October 2005 as the front desk receptionist. She worked several years as an administrative assistant before being promoted to payroll officer in July 2015.

Chatman is an Adams County native and graduated from Natchez-Adams High in the top 10 percent of her class. She currently resides in Lamar County.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing in 1990 from the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2012, Chatman completed the Mississippi State Personnel Board’s Administrative Support Certification Program.

“There is never a dull moment in payroll, and it’s DEFINITELY not repetitive or boring as some would think,” said Chatman. “Each day brings new experiences and training.”

In her spare time, Chatman enjoys spending time with family, writing poetry, sewing and painting. She has one son – Lee. She is a member of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital.

