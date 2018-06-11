Banda receives Seven Seals Award

As co-workers and family look on, September Wallace (right), Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s (ESGR) Area 6 chair person, presents Keerthi Banda, hospital care service at Hattiesburg Clinic and medical staff at Forrest General Hospital, with the Seven Seals Award for meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve. The award is symbolic of the seven services: Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, and it is the broadest and most inclusive award given by the ESGR. (Courtesy of Forrest General Hospital)
