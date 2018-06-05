Most recently, Bronson was the publisher of The Daily Citizen-News in Dalton, Georgia – a 9,000-circulation daily newspaper that serves a community of nearly 40,000 citizens in the city and 110,000 in Whitfield County. He has served in the role since 2007 and led the newspaper, a CNHI publication, to significant growth in both print and online initiatives.
The announcement of Bronson’s hire was made Monday by members of the Journal Inc. Board of Directors.
Journal Inc. owns The Mississippi Business Journal as well as many weekly newspapers in Mississippi and Tennessee.
“The Daily Journal is such a unique operation, especially in this day and time, and I think there’s a great opportunity to make it the best newspaper in the state of Mississippi,” Bronson said. “We want to continue to provide Tupelo and the surrounding area with the best possible daily newspaper we can produce so that as many people as possible can have access to it whether that’s in print or online. Our goal is to celebrate the community and reflect its values, but also at times to challenge it to think differently and look at things differently.”
Bronson, 47, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. During his time at Ole Miss, Bronson was a four-year varsity tennis player and team captain his senior year. He was a four-time academic All-SEC player.
Prior to joining The Daily Citizen, Bronson served as publisher and editor of The Americus Times Recorder in Americus, Georgia. He also served as the advertising director for The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana, and sales manager at The Post-Crescent in Appleton, Wisconsin.
“We’re thrilled to welcome William to the Daily Journal family, but also to Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi,” said Aubrey Patterson, Chairman of the Journal’s Governance and Nominating Committee. “William’s commitment and experience in the journalism industry, as well as his active role in the communities in which he’s lived and worked, make him an excellent fit to lead our diverse media company.”
Bronson and his wife, Erica, have three children – Georgia, 18; EmmaGrace, 16; and Wills, 13.
“My wife grew up in Oxford, and I went to Ole Miss, so this is a bit of a homecoming for us,” Bronson said. “We’re very excited about this opportunity. I’ve been in this business my whole life and that’s because I love what we do and how what we do represents the community.”
Bronson will begin on June 25.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info