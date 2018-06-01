Brown named loan officer at Community Bank

Peyton Brown has recently been named Loan Officer. A native of Brandon, Mississippi, Brown has been a part of the Community Bank family for almost a year. He most recently served as a Credit Analyst. Brown, is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

In his new role, Brown will focus on growing loans and deposits through relational connections with businesses and individuals.

Active in his community, Brown serves as a member of Our Fondren Neighborhood Association, Team JXN, The Greater Jackson Chamber Ambassadors, and serves as a small group leader at Pinelake Church.