Butler Snow adds four attorneys to Ridgeland office

Butler Snow announced today that Andrea La’Verne Edney, W. Davis Frye, George Clanton (Clay) Gunn IV, and Adam D. Porter have joined the firm in its Ridgeland office. Edney and Porter will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group. Frye and Gunn will practice with Butler Snow’s tort, transportation and specialized litigation group.

“We are fortunate to have such a great group of lawyers join Butler Snow,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. “They are bringing a broad range of experience across several practice areas, which will provide additional depth for our clients.”

With more than 22 years of litigation experience, Edney has significant trial experience in state and federal courts in Mississippi and other states, and has tried to verdict numerous cases, including medical negligence, premises liability, products liability, bad faith insurance, employment disputes and legal malpractice.

Edney serves on the board of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), is on the faculty of ABOTA’s Masters in Trial program and the ABOTA Trial Academy. She also served as co-chair of the ABA/ABOTA National Trial College. Edney has been named in Best Lawyers in America® in the area of mass tort litigation/class actions – defendants, 2016 – 2018 and as one of the National Black Lawyers “Top 100 in the Country.” She was selected as “Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year” by the Mississippi Women Lawyers’ Association, and has been named one of “Mississippi’s Fifty Leaders in the Law” by the Mississippi Business Journal. Edney has received the Distinguished Service Awards from the Mississippi Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association, and the Capital Area Bar Association. She was selected as lawyer of the year by Mississippi College School of Law in 2018. Edney earned an undergraduate degree at Alcorn State University and her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.

Frye has more than 21 years of litigation and arbitration experience. His significant trial resume includes successfully defending clients in commercial disputes, health care/nursing home cases, premises liability suits and other tort litigation. He also has extensive experience in employment suits, antitrust litigation, contract disputes, and covenants not to compete. Additionally, Frye routinely advises businesses, healthcare providers, and long term care companies concerning day-to-day operations, risk management issues, and corporate structure concerns.