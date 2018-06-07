Butler Snow named runner-up for International Law Firm of the Year

Butler Snow is pleased to announce the firm was named runner-up for International Law Firm of the Year – USA in Citywealth magazine’s 2018 Magic Circle Awards.

The 2018 Magic Circle Awards, the premier awards for the private client financial sector, were held May 10 at the Hilton London Banskside.

“We are very honored to receive this award from one of the top private client financial publications in Europe,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. “Being named runner-up by Citywealth reinforces the awareness Butler Snow is receiving across the United Kingdom and Europe.”

The Magic Circle Awards are held annually to select the best advisors, managers and firms in the global private client financial industry. Following an in-depth nomination and submission process each spring, all entries are shortlisted by a judging panel featuring 10 global industry experts. Online voting opens once the finalists are announced.

Citywealth magazine is a private wealth management publication.

Butler Snow’s International Wealth Transfer Planning team delivers sound tax and estate planning advice for individual clients who reside outside of the U.S., but have U.S. business interests, U.S. family members or U.S. investments. They work closely with local counsel in clients’ home countries to provide solutions that meet clients’ economic goals while minimizing the global income tax and estate/inheritance tax exposure.