Butler Snow promotes Rance Sapen to chief operating officer

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Rance Sapen has been named chief operating officer. Sapen has served as the firm’s chief financial officer for the past 14 years.

As COO, Sapen will be responsible for providing administrative leadership and management to ensure the firm is positioned for further growth and long term success in the legal marketplace.

Sapen joined Butler Snow in 2004 as the firm’s CFO. Previously, he served as vice president of finance and CFO of a company in the property and casualty insurance industry. Sapen began his career at Deloitte, a global audit, assurance and management consulting firm.

During his tenure at Butler Snow, Sapen has helped advance the firm in multiple areas including transitions into important markets to better serve its clients. Some of those expansions include Nashville, Tenn., Memphis, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., New York, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Austin, Europe and Asia. He has also led implementations of financial software, streamlining processes for both internal and external efficiencies.

Sapen received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and his master’s in business administration from Mississippi College. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of Financial Executives International, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.