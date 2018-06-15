Butler Snow ranked nationally by Thomson Reuters Top Legal Counsel Review

Butler Snow LLP has been ranked as a Top 10 private bond counsel firm nationally by the Thomson Reuters Top Bond Counsel rankings for their number of privately-placed bond transactions closed in the first quarter of 2018. The firm ranked fifth in the category.
Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is made up of nearly 50 attorneys, works collaboratively to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, health care, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions, housing and other developments and nonprofit institutions.
Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. The news agency provides professionals with the intelligence, technology and human expertise they need to find trusted answers. Operating in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years, Thomson Reuters enables professionals in the financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting and media markets to make the decisions that matter most, all powered by the world’s most trusted news organization.
