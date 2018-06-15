Butler Snow ranked nationally by Thomson Reuters Top Legal Counsel Review

Butler Snow LLP has been ranked as a Top 10 private bond counsel firm nationally by the Thomson Reuters Top Bond Counsel rankings for their number of privately-placed bond transactions closed in the first quarter of 2018. The firm ranked fifth in the category.

Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is made up of nearly 50 attorneys, works collaboratively to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, health care, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions, housing and other developments and nonprofit institutions.

