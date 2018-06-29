Butler Snow’s Beckett named to Foundation for Mississippi History Board of Directors

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that P. Ryan Beckett has been named to the Foundation for Mississippi History board of directors.

The foundation was established in 2005 to help meet the needs of a broad range of projects – from the opening of the Eudora Welty House in 2006, to the opening of the restored Old Capitol Museum in 2009, to the 2 Mississippi Museums project. The foundation conducts fundraising efforts to help support and promote the activities, programs, projects and purposes of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, subject to the approval of the archives’ board of trustees.

The foundation’s primary focus recently has been in securing funds for the design, construction and installation of exhibits in the new Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, which opened last December. The museums anchor a state history center and serve as a gateway to heritage tourism across Mississippi. The foundation has committed to raising $13 million for the new museums.

“We are proud of Ryan’s selection to the Foundation for Mississippi History board,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “We are continuously enthused by the projects that the Foundation undertakes, especially with the creation of these incredible new museums that are advancing public understanding and awareness of Mississippi’s history.”

Beckett is the chairman of Butler Snow’s Litigation Department. He concentrates his practice on antitrust, competition and trade regulation, financial services litigation, commercial litigation, election and campaign finance, intellectual property litigation, governmental litigation and business torts and unfair competition. He has represented major consumer products manufacturers, financial services companies and other corporate and governmental entities in contract, consumer protection and antitrust matters.

He is AV®-Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell® and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® in commercial litigation. Beckett was previously acknowledged by Super Lawyers®, Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Rising Stars. Beckett was named in the Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal and was awarded the Pro Bono Award in 2009 by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. He earned his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College and his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi. Beckett serves on the board of trustees at Millsaps College.