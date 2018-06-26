C Spire buying Birmingham-based provider

MBJ staff
C Spire announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Birmingham-based based Links, a highly regarded and rapidly growing resell, cloud, managed and professional services provider.
Terms of the transaction between the two private companies were not disclosed, but Ridgeland-based C Spire said it expects to complete the acquisition and merger within 60 to 90 days.
Founded in 2001, TekLinks’ primary operations are in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
TekLinks has just completed a successful growth and acquisition phase and deeper expansion into health care and financial services.
TekLinks President Don Monistere said, “With this combination, C Spire is poised to lead the next wave of professional and managed IT services for companies.”
The acquisition is the latest in a series of moves by C Spire that signal an accelerated and expanded focus on innovative voice, data, IT and cloud solutions for businesses across its footprint and around the country.
Last fall, C Spire launched an initiative to bring fiber-based ultra high-speed Internet access to up to 250,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Mississippi.
