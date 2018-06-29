C Spire Cloud Metro Edge service wins top cloud computing industry award

The managed services unit for C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has won a national cloud computing industry award for expansion of its Cloud Metro Edge services across most of the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the U.S.

C Spire was one of 21 cloud-based firms across the country honored by Cloud Computing Magazine and TMC for innovative, new cloud-based products and services that help businesses take advantage of the benefits of leading-edge IT technology and software-defined networks.

One of TMC’s most coveted honors, the award recognizes and rewards innovative technologies and solutions that help improve cloud computing delivery and overall business communications. Award winners were judged based on their contributions to the improvement of the cloud computing ecosystem delivery and management.

The award recognized C Spire’s major expansion of its Cloud Metro Edge, which will deploy micro pods to at least eight major U.S. cities and creates a cloud fabric that pushes hyper-speed, low latency resources closer to customers. C Spire expects to continue this expansion in 2019 and 2020.