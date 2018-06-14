Carroll named member of American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Jackson Healthcare for Women recently announced that Dr. C. Shannon Carroll in will serve as the newest member of the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Carroll also currently serves as director of minimally invasive surgery at Merit Health Woman’s Hospital and is presiding chair and a nine-year officer for the Mississippi Section for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Carroll served as an assistant professor at University Medical Center where he was instrumental in bringing laparoscopic hysterectomy and the university’s first laparoscopic lab to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Carroll received his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College, attended medical school at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and completed his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and a member of the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopy, Mississippi State Medical Society, and Society of Gynecologic Surgeons.