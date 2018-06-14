Carroll named member of American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Jackson Healthcare for Women recently announced that Dr. C. Shannon Carroll in will serve as the newest member of the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery.
Carroll also currently serves as director of minimally invasive surgery at Merit Health Woman’s Hospital and is presiding chair and a nine-year officer for the Mississippi Section for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Carroll served as an assistant professor at University Medical Center where he was instrumental in bringing laparoscopic hysterectomy and the university’s first laparoscopic lab to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Carroll received his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College, attended medical school at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and completed his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and a member of the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopy, Mississippi State Medical Society, and Society of Gynecologic Surgeons.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info