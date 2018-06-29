Chad Byrd joins Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Chad Byrd has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. Byrd will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group.

Prior to joining Butler Snow, Byrd clerked for Chief Justice William L. Waller, Jr. in the Supreme Court of Mississippi. He also served as a legal writing adjunct professor at the Mississippi College School of Law, teaching skills in objective and persuasive legal writing to first-year law students.

“We look forward to having Chad’s expertise at Butler Snow, and his experience both in the courtroom and the classroom will strengthen our service to clients,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “We are happy to have him join our team. He will be a great asset to our firm.”

Butler Snow’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care industry team provides clients with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary legal team to minimize legal exposure, litigate through resolution and handle crisis management. Few firms in the United States have been called upon as often as Butler Snow to serve as local, regional or national counsel in significant pharmaceutical, medical device and health care cases. The firm’s litigators play leading roles in federal multi-district proceedings and try a broad range of cases, including bellwether cases.

Butler Snow’s attorneys are experienced in responding to regulatory, compliance and policy challenges. Their team of litigators tries cases to verdict in state and federal courts and on appeal in virtually every state and numerous foreign countries. The firm regularly leads trial teams in some of the most challenging jurisdictions in the country. Butler Snow has significant experience with complex cases involving a broad array of products and medical devices brought by single plaintiffs and more often class actions, involving anywhere from hundreds to thousands of plaintiffs.

Byrd is licensed to practice in Mississippi and the Supreme Court of the United States. He is a member of the Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum, Capital Area Bar Association and the Phoenix Club of Jackson. Byrd received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from The University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctor from the Mississippi College School of Law.