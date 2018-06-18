Coast Coliseum to get food overhaul starting July 1

The Sun Herald reports that Levy Convention Centers will become the new food service provider as of July 1.

Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Center, said Levy will invest $2.5 million in new equipment and venues. New concession stands, cafes and a VIP lounge will also be added, he said.

“We were determined to make a massive investment in enhancing our experience for guests and show organizers, and elevating our hospitality approach was absolute top priority,” McDonnell said. “Levy is the absolute best in the business at creating incredible culinary and beverage service at venues like ours, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to re-imagine the taste and experience of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.”

Levy has the contract for ten years. Another company, Aramark, had been the food service contractor since 1977 but Levy was awarded the contract after a bidding process. McConnell said four companies bid on the contract and each gave an extensive presentation on their plans. But Levy’s plans to modernize the facilities and equipment won over the Coliseum Commission who agreed to the 10-year contract.

Levy is known for incorporating local ingredients and influences unique to the areas where they have venues.

For example, in Boston they’ve incorporated fresh New England seafood to their menu.

“Our team is already fully immersed in the local culture and is focusing on incorporating fresh Gulf Coast cuisine, ingredients and purveyors, and bringing an incredible variety to our premium hospitality area,” said Andy Lansing, president and CEO of Levy.

The first major event for Levy will be the 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul concert on July 14.