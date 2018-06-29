Continental Tire selects three Hinds students for internship program

Continental Tire has chosen three Hinds Community College students for its 2018 Maintenance Technician Internship Program, a summer training program at Continental Tire‘s plant in Mt. Vernon, Ill., and receive scholarships. Students are, from left, Dontrae‘on J. Gales of Fayette, Ty Treubel of Vicksburg, and Zachary Spell of Madison. The interns will be placed with Continental Tire maintenance and engineering experts for on-the-job training in electrical, electronic, mechanical and hydraulic systems. The program is a partnership between Continental and Hinds develop students who could possibly fill the maintenance technician roles at the future plant in Clinton.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info