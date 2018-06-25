CPRAM selects Board of Directors

The College of Public Relations Association of Mississippi recently elected its board of directors for 2018-2019. They are, front row, from left: Karen Robertson of East Central Community College, awards chair; Donna Thomas of Itawamba Community College, treasurer; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, of Holmes Community College, past president; Sophie Wolf of Millsaps College, senior institutions representative; and Pam Starling of the University of Mississippi, senior institutions representative. Second row: Phillip Smith of Mississippi State University Extension Services, senior institutions representative; and Kathy McAdams of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, junior institutions representative. Third row: Kell Smith of Mississippi Community College Board, government agencies representative; Maria McLeod of East Central Community College, hospitality chair; LaJuan Tallo of Northwest Mississippi Community College, secretary; and Maxine Greenleaf of Jackson State University, president. Back row: Steve Diffey of Holmes, scholarship chair; Caron Blanton, APR, of Institutions of Higher Learning, government agencies representative; Tracy Duncan of Hinds Community College, junior institutions representative and Barin von Foregger of Holmes, vice president. Not pictured: Jamie Scrivener of Mississippi Delta Community College, junior institutions representative. (Courtesy of CPRAM)
