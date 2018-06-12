Democrat Rosebud is sworn in to Mississippi House

Democrat Tracey Rosebud of Tutwiler took his oath of office Monday at the state Capitol.
He will serve until January 2020 in District 30, which includes parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties
He fills the end of a term started by Democrat Robert Huddleston of Sumner, who resigned during the 2018 legislative session to spend more time with his family. Huddleston had served since 1996.
Rosebud defeated Blake Ferretti of Cleveland in a special election May 29. Although party labels don’t appear on ballots in Mississippi special elections, Democrats endorsed Rosebud.
Republicans hold a three-fifths supermajority in the Mississippi House and Senate.
