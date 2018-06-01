Dentists recognized among most influential in U.S.

Dentists Dr. Wendy Hawkins-Lewis (The Winning Smile) and Dr. Jonathan Germany (Germany Dental) in Brandon and Dr. Kalil Abide (Harmony Dental) in Jackson have been selected winners in the the 2018 Most Influenti8al Dentists in America Program sponsored by Kleer. They were chosen for their demonstrated excellence as practitioners and thought leaders in dentistry.
Kleer selected influencers from each state by gauging their success across categories including the dentists’ social media footprint, positive patient ratings, overall media presence, and leadership and philanthropic efforts.
Kleer is a cloud-based platform that enables dentists to design and manage their own Membership Plan and offer it directly to their patients.
