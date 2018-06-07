Elite Physical Therapy opens outpatient center in Meridian

Elite Physical Therapy is entrusting its new outpatient center here to the leadership of Daniel Donnelly, who has more than 21 years of experience as a trainer and physical therapist in the Meridian area.

Donnelly is center manager for the clinic, which opened today at 4908 Great River Drive. Donnelly has a master’s degree in physical therapy from Emory University.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturdays. Its phone number is 601-453-3632.

The center specializes in manual therapy, orthopedics, pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, sports medicine, neurological rehabilitation, pain management, gait training, spine therapy, fall prevention, and work and industry services.

Elite Physical Therapy, which now has 30 outpatient centers in Mississippi, offers 24-hour access to care.