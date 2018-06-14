Former Legislative Director Upchurch is new chief of staff at Secretary of State’s Office

Nathan Upchurch, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s long-time Legislative Director, recently assumed the Agency’s Chief of Staff role.

A native of Kosciusko, Upchurch earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Mississippi State University. Since 2013, Upchurch has been the Secretary of State’s Legislative Director. Among other responsibilities, Upchurch developed the policy and legislative agenda for the Agency, assisted in drafting legislation, and served as the primary liaison between the Agency and the State Legislature.

Upchurch is an active member of the Phoenix Club of Jackson, serving currently as the organization’s co-fundraising director. He is also a member of the Mississippi State University Central Mississippi Alumni Association.

Upchurch lives in Jackson with his wife, Mallory Dickard Upchurch, of Greenwood.