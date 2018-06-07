Forrest General honors Nurses of the Year

Forrest General honored its outstanding nurses during National Nurses Week celebrations, including Clinical and Non-Clinical Nurses of the Year and Nurse Leader of the Year.
At a reception held on May 11, for nurses hospital-wide, Clinical Nurse of the Year was awarded to Joyce Rogers, RN, radiation oncology.
Kenneth David Dees, RN, Epic, was honored as the hospital’s Non-Clinical Nurse of the Year.
Leigh Ann Leonard, RN, patient care manager of NICU and Pediatrics, was honored as this year’s Nurse Leader of the Year.
“Our theme for National Nurses Week is Inspire, Innovate, and Influence. Nurses inspire each other, their patients, families, and physicians on a daily basis. As a nurse, there is always an opportunity to inspire someone. Some of the most innovative people I have ever met have been nurses, who will do whatever it takes to care for their patients. And lastly, with approximately 4 million registered nurses in the United States, nurses have tremendous influence as patient advocates within our community and within the hospital itself,” said Ora Shaheed, vice president and chief nursing officer, Forrest Health.
For more information on how to become a nurse at Forrest General, visit forrestgeneral.com.
