Greenville could join list of cities allowing alcohol to go

The leader of the Greater Greenville Development Foundation, Daniel Boggs, has given city leaders a proposal to consider.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the Greenville “leisure and recreation district” would be downtown, away from homes and churches.
Participating businesses would need to provide to-go cups and would have to set garbage cans outside their entrances. Boggs says the idea is to promote movement between businesses, not to “create a drunk fest.”
Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs are among cities already allowing go cups of alcohol.
A new Mississippi law, effective July 1, allows any city to create a district allowing carry-out drinks.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info