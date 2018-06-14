Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by spring 2019.
“This expansion illustrates to industry leaders around the world that our outstanding workforce enables companies to compete successfully in today’s global marketplace, while positioning Mississippi as a leader in the Southern Automotive Corridor,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.
Hago will add another 50,000 square feet at its existing 50,000-square-foot facility. Two years ago, Hago started operations in the former Dennen Steel facility at Yellow Creek Port, investing $10 million and creating 80 jobs.
Hago performs automated stamping with up to 400 tons of processing power, transfer stamping with up to 630 tons of pressing power, several laser and conventional welding applications, parts washing and cleaning, parts processing and the production of assemblies. The Iuka facility also houses a tool-making department and a test laboratory.
“We are excited about the continued growth at our facility here in Iuka and are grateful for the warm welcome that has been extended to us,” said Hago Automotive General Manager Alfred Geiger. “This new addition will allow us to accommodate the higher than expected demands of our main customer BMW in the U.S., China and South Africa, which we supply from right here in Iuka. It will pave the way for further growth with other automotive manufacturers in the U.S. and overseas.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $500,000 for infrastructure and is loaning Tishomingo County more than $3 million for construction.
“Hago Automotive’s expansion creating 60 new career opportunities proves that Mississippi is the place where companies can not only achieve but exceed their goals for long-term success,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “Hago’s talented employees with the addition of 60 more Mississippians at its Iuka plant positions the company for continued growth in Tishomingo County.”
— Dennis Seid / MBJ
