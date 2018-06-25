Hattiesburg Clinic Breast Center recognized as Center of Excellence

The Breast Center at Hattiesburg Clinic is again recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

The acknowledgement, which the center has held in previous years, is awarded to facilities that have successfully received accreditation in the specialties of Mammography, Stereotactic Breast Biopsy, Breast Ultrasound, Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy and Breast MRI. Accreditation must be earned for each of these specialties every three years.

The Breast Center performs approximately 2,500 mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and breast MRI exams every month with 20 staff members and five breast radiologists.