Hattiesburg Clinic Center for Sleep Medicine earns reaccreditation

Hattiesburg Clinic Center for Sleep Medicine has received reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
The Center for Sleep Medicine is a full service sleep center that specializes in clinical evaluation and follow-up of sleep related problems.
To receive a five-year accreditation, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. The accreditation process can take between six to eight months. The Center for Sleep Medicine has been accredited since 1985.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info