Hattiesburg Clinic starts work on facilities  

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Hattiesburg Clinic broke ground Wednesday for two facilities at its Tatum Park campus, located off Veterans Memorial Highway, Highway 11, in Hattiesburg.

One is a two-story, 57,221-square-foot orthopedics and sports medicine building that will house clinical practice space for 14 orthopedic providers, a 9,000-square-foot physical therapy suite, community conference center and an imaging suite.

The facility will also include a connected 14,310-square-foot indoor sports performance center with weight systems, a half-court basketball floor, a baseball batting cage and an indoor turf football field, which will open to an exterior natural turf field to accommodate football, soccer, volleyball and other sports training activities.

Other specialty services will relocate to the new facility, including orthopedics, sports medicine and physical and occupational therapy.

An additional groundbreaking ceremony immediately followed for the development of an office building that will house Hattiesburg Clinic Connections and Psychology and Counseling.

That facility will measure a total of 20,190 square feet with separate wings for each practice.

The ceremonies were attended by Hattiesburg Clinic administration and the respective departments’ physicians and staff.

Both facilities are tentatively slated to open in 2019.

Founded in 1963, the clinic has grown to more than 300 physicians and providers, caring for patients in more than 18 counties in south Mississippi.

Along with almost 2,000 professional staff employees, physicians and providers serve 500,000 residents in south Mississippi.