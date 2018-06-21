Historic Emmett Till marker in Mississippi to be rededicated

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that speakers will include Till’s cousin Wheeler Parker, now 79. Parker was an eyewitness to Till’s 1955 abduction.
The sign defaced last year stands near the spot where the 14-year-old was accused of whistling at a white shopkeeper, whose husband and another man allegedly beat and mutilated him and threw him into the Tallahatchie River. Till’s mother demanded an open-casket funeral. The men were acquitted by an all-white jury whose members said they knew they were guilty, but didn’t think imprisonment was appropriate for the killing of a black man.
The ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in Glendora, is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Most Southern Place on Earth Institute.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info