Holmes takes 16 awards at annual CPRAM Conference

Members of the Holmes Community College Communications and Marketing/Recruiting departments won 16 awards at the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi annual conference.

Mary Margaret Busby, Steve Diffey and Katherine Ellard from the Communications Department and Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood from the Marketing/Recruiting Department each received awards. Awards were:

— Newsletter, Ellard and Wood, “Paw Prints,” first place

— View Book, Wood, “Holmes at a Glance,” first place

— Admissions & Recruitment Piece, Martin, von Foregger and Wood, “A Major Experience,” first place

— Single Piece of Artwork (Sports), Diffey and Wood, “Men’s Basketball Poster,” second place

— Television Spots (60 Seconds or Less), von Foregger, “Women’s Basketball Teaser,” first place

— Television Spots (60 Seconds or Less), von Foregger, “African-American Literature,” second place

— Television Programs (Any Length), Busby and von Foregger, “Good Stories: Micheal Edmonds – Once Bully, Always Bully,” first place

— Television Programs (Any Length), Busby and von Foregger, “Good Stories: Stevelyn Robinson – Formerly Paralyzed Student Walks at Graduation,” second place

— Multimedia Presentation, Martin, von Foregger and Wood, “No Place like Holmes,” first place

— Web Page, von Foregger and Wood, “holmescc.edu,” second place

— Web Page (Sports), Diffey and von Foregger, “holmesathletics.com,” second place

— Web Advertisements, Wood, “Don’t Mess With a Bulldog, Become One,” first place

— New Media/Social Media, Diffey and von Foregger, “Men’s Basketball Twitter,” second place

— Public Relations Campaign, Martin, von Foregger and Wood, “Major Announcement,” first place

— Best Overall Electronic Media, Martin, von Foregger and Wood, “No Place like Holmes”

— The University of Mississippi also won a second place award in the Senior Division Creative Partners category for a project completed in conjunction with Holmes. The “Two Plus Two Grenada Hot Dog Wrappers.” Marketing/Recruiting professionals involved included Cynthia Abel, Martin and Wood from Holmes and Jessica Hughes, Pamela Starling and Kristen Zediker from Ole Miss.