Horne to move to new headquarters in Ridgeland

By JACK WEATHERLY

Horne LLP has entered into an agreement with The Cress Group and Rogers & Associates, which will construct a building bearing the Horne name.

A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for June 15, with completion expected in January 2020. Horne will occupy 70,885 square feet of the three-story, 95,712-square-foot building bearing its name, with the Cress Group occupying 3,200 square feet, leaving 21,000 square feet available for lease on the first floor.

The building will be located on 6.24 acres on the corners of Interstate 55, Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road. Dean and Dean Associates Architects will be the architects. White Construction Co. is the general contractor. Construction financing for the building is through Trustmark National Bank.

Horne moved from downtown Jackson in 2010 to the 200 Renaissance Building north of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

“With this move, we are positioned for the anticipated growth of our teams which means better service to our clients. The building itself will be a wonderful reflection of the innovation we value as a firm,” Horne Executive Partner Joe D. Havens said. Horne is a CPA and business advisory firm.

“The innovative design of the [Horne] building is like no other in the Jackson Metro area” said J. Alan Grant, vice president of Dean and Dean Associates Architects. The building will be extremely energy efficient.”

Co-developer and co-owner Gary B. Cress said: “It has been a true pleasure working with such a professional organization as [Horne] to plan and now deliver their stunning firm headquarters.” The Cress Group is a developer and manager of commercial property. It has offices in Jackson as well as Destin, Fla.

“We are extremely pleased that [Horne LLP] selected us to build and own their new headquarters building. The combination of the innovative design, striking visibility from I-55, and very efficient systems will place the building among the very top in the region,” says co-developer and co-owner Steven G. Rogers.