HPIC names new CEO

Healthcare Providers Insurance Company & HPIC RRG, sponsored by the Mississippi Hospital Association, has appointed Wendy D. Knight to the position of Chief Executive Officer.
In her new position, Knight will also be involved in the management and operations of other insurance-related enterprises.
Knight most recently was Vice President of Finance-Corporate Insurance Operations for Novant Health. She holds a B.A. in English from Duke University and an Master’s in Health Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a cycling and outdoor enthusiast and lives in Ridgeland.
