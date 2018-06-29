Ingram named Employee of the Year at Friends of SMSH meeting

Friends of SMSH recently honored volunteers, sponsors and employee members as well as the South Mississippi State Hospital’s 2017 employees of the quarter.

Melanie Ingram was voted by hospital employees as the 2017 Employee of the Year.

Ingram was hired as a recreation therapist in October 2012 after completing an internship at SMSH and working temporarily on the clinical unit as an active treatment technician. She is a certified music therapist and serves as one of the hospital’s Mandt instructors.

She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from William Carey University in 2002 and earned a second Bachelor’s degree from WCU in Music Therapy in 2011. Ingram is enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi, pursuing a Master’s degree in Child and Family Studies.

The organization elected new officers and board members. Pat Lee, of Lamar Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, will be president; Doug Boutwell, a community volunteer, will be vice-president. Donna Boutwell and Andy Tucker, who are ex-officio officers, will be secretary and treasurer, respectively. Benny Prestridge, a community volunteer, will fill the slot of past president.

Other board members include: Bill Coll (community volunteer), Missy Gipson (Hancock Whitney), Michael Graham (Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association), Andrea Hood (Hancock Whitney), Melanie Ingram (SMSH 2017 Employee of the Year), Harold Myatt (community volunteer), Steve Reid (Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home), May Watson (SMSH 2016 Employee of the Year), and Wynona Wiley (community volunteer). Members elected to the Honorary Board of Directors are Ed Felsher (community volunteer), Greg Lowery (Owens Business Machines), and Jeff Mayo (Oak Grove Heating & Air).