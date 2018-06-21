Island View Casino Resort opens $75 million smoke-free beach casino

Officials with Island View Casino Resort opened the doors today to a $75 million casino expansion during a ceremony attended by several local and state dignitaries.

Island View’s Beach Casino is located on the south side of U.S. Highway 90 adjacent to its Beach Tower.

The Beach Casino is a 43,000-square-foot smoke-free casino. This expansion is the fourth phase of growth for the Island View Casino Resort, which opened September 15, 2006. With this expansion, Island View boasts the largest casino floor in the State of Mississippi, totaling 126,000 square feet of gaming space. Island View’s dual casino options offer guests a choice of smoking or non-smoking with both casinos offering superior promotions, high quality games and first-class entertainment. Owners Rick Carter and Terry Green have invested over $400 million into the resort, which includes over 1,000,000-square feet of beachfront gaming, hotel and entertainment space.

“As a private, locally owned business, we recognized the opportunity to further invest in the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s future. This casino expansion strongly supports our area’s tourism industry and generates an economic impact from the 300 new jobs that we have created,” said Carter. Green added, “Our focus has always been on delivering a great resort experience with memorable service for our guests. Island View’s Beach Casino gives guests a smoke-free option without giving up the amenities they have come to enjoy.” Lindsey Inman, CEO of the Island View Casino Resort said about the Beach Casino, “Guests will enjoy

the same games and promotions on the beach side as they have come to expect on the north side of the property. This is the first and only casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to actually be built as smoke-free. We are very excited and proud to bring the Beach Casino to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The Beach Casino’s design features floor to ceiling windows with unmatched views of the Mississippi Sound, very unique for a casino. The expansion also includes the Prime Cut restaurant, the Dockside Deli, the Beach Coffee Shop, and Gulf Breeze Daiquiris. Other amenities include entertainment on the new stage built in

the center of the Beach Casino and a new sports bar where Island View will ultimately offer sports betting. Construction of the Beach Casino was completed by Roy Anderson Corp. and managed by Island View’s architect Meng Chai. Financing for the project was provided by a group of banks led by Wells Fargo and includes Capital One, BancorpSouth, Hancock Bank, Trustmark National Bank, First Tennessee Bank and The Peoples Bank.