Joshua Stambaugh appointed to Dave’s Triple B Restaurant

Joshua Stambaugh has been appointed to Front of House Manager at Dave’s Triple B Restaurant in Jackson.

Stambaugh started his restaurant as a teenager at Newk’s in Ridgeland.

When Chef David Raines served as Executive Chef during the first year of Seafood R’evolution, Stambaugh was brought in to assist with the wine cellar. When Dave’s Triple B: The Butcher, The Baker, The Barbecue Maker was announced, Stambaugh was moved to the new site.