Lands’ End, Inc. announces school uniform store opening on County Line

Lands’ End, Inc. announced it has opened a new school uniform store in Ridgeland. The new retail concept will feature the Company’s quality school uniforms for girls, boys and young adults, and fulfill the shopping needs of school uniform customers in the Ridgeland community at the location of the former Parker Uniforms store at 950 E County Line Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Lands’ End offers a wide range of products, which means finding an entire school wardrobe at one destination is no longer a challenge. Additionally, the new Lands’ End store will offer expert fitting for parents and fast online ordering via kiosk for any product not stocked in the store, ensuring families receive what they need, when they need it.
The Lands’ End School Uniform store in Ridgeland will be open June 15, store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 950 E County Line Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
For more details on the new store opening, and to learn about special programs developed specifically for families impacted by Parker’s closing, families are encouraged to email Lands’ End School Uniform at school@landsend.com or call 800-741-6311.
