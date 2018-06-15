Lott named senior vice president/deposit administrator

Carolyn Lott has recently been named senior vice president/deposit administrator at Community Bank. A native of Forest, Mississippi, Lott recently served as Operations Officer and has been with Community Bank for thirty years. In her new role, Lott will oversee the wire department, submit cash orders and deposits, and order foreign currency.
Lott, is a graduate of Forest High School and East Central Community College. Active in her community, Lott is currently the Treasurer at Hillsboro Baptist Church and Sunday School Secretary.
Lott currently lives in Hillsboro with her husband Clayton.
